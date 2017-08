Jan 26 (Reuters) - Boiron SA :

* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($655.73 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago

* Expects operating result for 2016 will be slightly higher than in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2jBjlq4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)