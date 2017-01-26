FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for sale of Belgrade Plaza
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for sale of Belgrade Plaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for the sale of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers

* Upon completion of transaction Plaza will receive an initial advance payment of approximately Euro 28 million

* Plaza has a line of credit from a financing bank for development of Belgrade Plaza to a maximum amount of EUR 42.5 million

* At least 75% of net proceeds received from disposal will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders by or before March 31, 2017

* Plaza centers has signed binding share purchase agreement with big shopping centers for sale of Belgrade Plaza Shopping, Entertainment Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.