Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Sumco's operating profit for 2016 likely plunged 50% on the year to 14 billion yen ($122 million) - Nikkei

* Sales for Sumco Corp apparently fell about 10% to around 210 billion yen for 2016 - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2k5utyw)