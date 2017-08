Jan 26 (Reuters) - Crossamerica Partners Lp :

* Crossamerica Partners LP - quarterly distribution of $0.6125 per unit attributable to Q4 of 2016

* Crossamerica Partners LP: declares 11th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Qtrly distribution is 3.4pct increase in distributions per unit over Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: