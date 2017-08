BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners announces increased quarterly distribution

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners Lp -

* Noble Midstream Partners announces increased quarterly distribution and schedules earnings conference call

* Noble Midstream GP Llc, declared initial quarterly cash distribution of $0.4333 per unit

* New distribution represents a 4.7% increase over partnership's minimum quarterly distribution of $0.375 per unit