BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment

* Fidelity National Financial - amendment is an amendment to consent order, dated as of April 13, 2011 between Lender Processing Services, Inc.

* Fidelity National Financial - neither amendment,2011 consent order makes any findings of fact, conclusions of wrongdoing, nor did LPS admit fault, liability

* Fidelity National Financial - amendment terminates document execution review requirement of 2011 consent order

* Fidelity National Financial - pursuant to amendment between servicelink and agencies assessed and ServiceLink has paid a civil money penalty of $65 million

