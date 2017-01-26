BRIEF-Microsoft exec says qtrly commercial cloud gross margin at 48 pct, up two pts

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft Corp exec says qtrly commercial cloud gross margin at 48 percent, two ponts up year over year, down one point down from last quarter

* Microsoft Corp - qtrly Office 365 commercial seats grew 37 percent year-over-year - conf call

* Microsoft Corp - on track to achieve $20 billion in cloud run rate in fiscal 2018 - conf call

* Microsoft Corp - looking to make Hololens headset available in china in first half this year - conf call