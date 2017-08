Jan 26 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc

* Sees foreign exchange headwinds throughout 2017, expects greater impact in the first half

* Expects non-GAAP operating margin to be flat to slightly up versus 2016

* Anticipates delivering greater operating income growth during second half of 2017 relative to first half

* Says guidance includes initial $500 million in share repurchases for 2017