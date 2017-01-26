FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
January 26, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc -

* Finish line to exit JackRabbit

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc

* Finish line expects to incur a pre-tax charge in Q4 of approximately $33 million to $36 million

* Company's board of directors has approved transaction

* Under terms of definitive agreement, affiliates of criticalpoint capital will become owner of JackRabbit

* Company also expects to realize a cash tax benefit on this disposition of jackrabbit totaling approximately $29 million to $31 million

* Expects to receive a portion of cash tax benefit in Q4 of company's current fiscal year and remaining portion in its fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

