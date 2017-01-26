BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc -
* Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
* Finish line expects to incur a pre-tax charge in Q4 of approximately $33 million to $36 million
* Company's board of directors has approved transaction
* Under terms of definitive agreement, affiliates of criticalpoint capital will become owner of JackRabbit
* Company also expects to realize a cash tax benefit on this disposition of jackrabbit totaling approximately $29 million to $31 million
* Expects to receive a portion of cash tax benefit in Q4 of company's current fiscal year and remaining portion in its fiscal 2018