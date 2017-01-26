FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Microsoft sees Q3 intelligent cloud revenue $6.45 bln - $6.65 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :

* Sees Q3 intelligent cloud revenue $6.45 billion - $6.65 billion

* Sees Q3 productivity and business processes revenue $7.65 billion - $7.85 billion

* Sees Q3 more personal computing revenue of $9.05 billion to $9.35 billion

* Sees foreign currency negative impact of 1 point on total revenue in Q3

* Says expects in Q4 foreign currency negative impact of 2 points on total revenue

* Sees Q3 research and development, S&M and G&A expenses of $8.5 billion to $8.6 billion

* Sees FY research and development, S&M and G&A expenses of $33.1 billion to $33.3 billion including about $2.3 billion of Linkedin expenses Source text (bit.ly/2j9EZVX) Further company coverage:

