7 months ago
BRIEF-Stream Group updates on sale of NZ business
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 27, 2017 / 12:48 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stream Group updates on sale of NZ business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stream Group Ltd

* Sale of NZ business

* Its New Zealand subsidiary, Symetri Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its operating business and most of its assets

* On completion of agreement with GBL, assets of Stream will consist of cash and STI

* Purchaser is Gallagher Basset (NZ) Ltd

* Agreement's earnout payment will be capped at nz$18 million

* There will be no changes to board of stream; all sti staff members will remain with sti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

