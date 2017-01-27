BRIEF-Stream Group updates on sale of NZ business

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stream Group Ltd

* Sale of NZ business

* Its New Zealand subsidiary, Symetri Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its operating business and most of its assets

* On completion of agreement with GBL, assets of Stream will consist of cash and STI

* Purchaser is Gallagher Basset (NZ) Ltd

* Agreement's earnout payment will be capped at nz$18 million

* There will be no changes to board of stream; all sti staff members will remain with sti