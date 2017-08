Jan 27 (Reuters) - MK Land Holdings Bhd

* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer

* Lau Shu Chuan will be appointed as new executive director and shall relinquish position of group CEO with effect from 1 Feb

* Appoints K. Mohanachandran A/L K.R.Kunjan as group chief executive officer