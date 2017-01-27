FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CSG Ltd says CSG Services has been referred to adversely in an anti-corruption report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Csg Ltd

* CSG Services Pty has been referred to adversely in an independent broad-based anti-corruption commission report

* report in relation to tendering and award of ultranet contract and consulting project for Victorian department of education and early childhood development

* CSG has responded to adverse statements against it and csg services through appropriate channels.

* CSG denies that it and its officers have done anything wrong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

