7 months ago
BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2016 consolidated sales at CHF 1,437 mln
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Switzerland Market Report
January 27, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2016 consolidated sales at CHF 1,437 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG :

* Driven by solid sales growth of 5.9% in its core businesses, SFS Group generated consolidated sales of 1,437 million Swiss francs ($1.44 billion)in its 2016

* FY adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA) improved to 14.4% from 12.5% in the previous year

* Will propose Bettina Stadler for election to board of directors as a representative of Stadler/Tschan family shareholders at the AGM on April 26 Source text - bit.ly/2jvz10e Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0009 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

