Jan 27 (Reuters) - Teo Lt Ab :

* Q4 total consolidated revenue amounted to 92.4 million euros ($98.54 million), up by 0.8 per cent

* Q4 consolidated EBITDA, ex. items, reached 28.5 million euros, down by 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)