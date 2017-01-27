BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stallergenes Greer PLC :

* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis

* Study achieved its primary efficacy endpoint

* Active group demonstrated a statistically significant difference (p=0.0005) on average adjusted symptom score (AADSS) after one year of treatment versus placebo

* Results will be used to obtain approval from Japan's pharmaceutical and medical device agency (PMDA) in pediatric population.