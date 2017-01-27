FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Elisa Q4 EBITDA ex-items EUR 139 mln, slightly above estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 27, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Elisa Q4 EBITDA ex-items EUR 139 mln, slightly above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 434 million euros ($463.12 million) (Reuters poll 426 million euros)

* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 139 million euros (Reuters poll 137 million euros)

* Proposes FY dividend of 1.50 euro per share (Reuters poll 1.49 euro per share)

* Macroeconomic environment in Finland is still expected to be weak in 2017, regardless of some positive developments

* 2017 revenue is estimated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2016

* 2017 comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2016

* Capital expenditure in 2017 is expected to be a maximum of 13 per cent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.