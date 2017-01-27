FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paragon Group says Q1 profit at 33.1 mln pounds
January 27, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Paragon Group says Q1 profit at 33.1 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc

* Trading update

* Underlying operating profits for quarter of £33.1 million were in line with management's expectations

* Carry cost of group's subordinated bonds will dampen reported profits in early part of year prior to repayment of £110 million bond maturing in April 2017

* With total originations and investments of £380.7 million compared to £254.4 million in previous quarter

* Throughout final months of 2016 buy-to-let market saw lenders tightening criteria ahead of pra underwriting changes which took full effect on 1 January 2017

* Paragon had implemented majority of these changes a year ago, in January 2016

* Group's pipeline continued to grow from its low point in summer

* Too early to determine full extent of PRA changes on market, and further changes due later in year

* Strong pipeline positions group to achieve its anticipated new business volumes for year

* Idem capital had a strong trading period, with £95.4 million of gross investments

* Following temporary withdrawal of vendors from market around eu referendum. IDEM Capital continues to see a healthy pipeline of opportunities

* Continues to see progress in each of its operating divisions and remains confident in achieving its expectations for year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

