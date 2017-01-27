FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Oaktree Capital sells 10 pct stake in Countryside - Bookrunner
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Oaktree Capital sells 10 pct stake in Countryside - Bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc

* Countryside: Bookrunner - Oaktree announces that seller has sold 45 million ordinary shares at a price of 230 pence per share in Countryside

* Countryside: Bookrunner - Sale represents approximately 10 pct of company's issued share capital

* Countryside: Bookrunner - proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on 31 Jan

* Countryside: Bookrunner - Placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild, Barclays, Numis Securities acted as joint bookrunners

* Countryside: Bookrunner - Following completion of placing, seller will continue to hold approximately 46.1 pct of issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.