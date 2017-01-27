FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund Q4 net profit turns to profit of SEK 38.9 million
January 27, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund Q4 net profit turns to profit of SEK 38.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB (publ) :

* Q4 net profit 38.9 million Swedish crowns ($4.39 million) versus loss 25.0 million crowns year ago

* Intends to propose a dividend of maximum 2.70 crowns per share for fiscal year 2016

* Net asset value at Dec. 31, 2016 was 842 million crowns (56.69 per share)

* Says expects conditions that prevailed in private equity market during 2016 to remain largely unchanged in short term

* Says relatively high entry prices for assets and impact this may have on future returns is likely to be an issue of concern throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8617 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

