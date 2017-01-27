FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody Energy receives court approval for disclosure statement
January 27, 2017 / 12:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy receives court approval for disclosure statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements

* Plan is subject to confirmation by bankruptcy court

* Peabody will begin soliciting votes for its plan of reorganization ahead of a voting deadline of March 3,2017

* Peabody Energy Corp- new equity investments contemplated by plan and committed exit debt financing are expected to provide funding for Peabody's exit from chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

