BRIEF-Peabody Energy receives court approval for disclosure statement

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements

* Plan is subject to confirmation by bankruptcy court

* Peabody will begin soliciting votes for its plan of reorganization ahead of a voting deadline of March 3,2017

* Peabody Energy Corp- new equity investments contemplated by plan and committed exit debt financing are expected to provide funding for Peabody's exit from chapter 11