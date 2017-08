Jan 27 (Reuters) - Orient Overseas International Ltd

* For Q4 of 2016 (ended 31st december 2016), total volumes were 20.2 pct up from same period last year

* For Q4 of 2016 total revenues increased by 10.3 pct to US$1.302 billion

* For Q4 overall load factor was 4.4 pct higher than same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: