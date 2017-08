Jan 27 (Reuters) - Banco de Sabadell :

* To pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.032) gross per share

* Total amount payable to shareholders, including previously announced payout of 0.02 euro, will reach 0.05 euros gross per share Source text for Eikon:

