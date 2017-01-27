FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems FY revenues up at EUR 186.0 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 27, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems FY revenues up at EUR 186.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* FY operating earnings (EBIT) increased overproportionally by 29% from 10.2 million euros to 13.2 million euros ($14.07 million)

* FY revenues increased by 7% from 173.6 mln euros to 186.0 mln euros

* FY earnings per share increased from 2.43 euros to 3.22 euros

* After deduction of net financial result and corporation tax, FY net earnings amounted to eur 10.0m (2015: eur 7.9m)

* At start of 2017 fiscal year, order books were above levels at same time last year Source text - bit.ly/2kzYF5Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

