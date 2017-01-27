FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Trust to buy back all shares held by investor Elliott
January 27, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Trust to buy back all shares held by investor Elliott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Announces that it has entered into an agreement with shareholder Elliott to repurchase all ordinary shares in company in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest

* The repurchase, if approved by the Company's independent shareholders, will be undertaken shortly after the Company's forthcoming General Meeting in five equal tranches, each at a 4.75 per cent discount to the then prevailing NAV.

* Board believes that proposed repurchase is in best interests of company and its shareholders as a whole, having regard in particular to uplift to NAV of approximately 1 per cent.

* Board reaffirms its proactive approach to buy back shares, and going forward is prepared to do so at or around that same level. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

