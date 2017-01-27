FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zall Group expects FY consol revenue from cont ops to increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd

* expected that group's consolidated revenue for second half of 2016 will show a substantial increase from first half of 2016

* expected that supply chain management business will have no significant impact on group's consolidated profit for financial year ended 31 december 2016.

* expected that group's consolidated revenue for full year ended 31 december 2016 based on continuing operations will increase by over 200% to 250% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

