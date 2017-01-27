FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BIMobject carries out directed share issue to Solar A/S
January 27, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BIMobject carries out directed share issue to Solar A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - BIMobject AB

* Carries out directed share issue of about 166.7 million Swedish crowns ($18.80 million) to Solar A/S

* Subscription price of 21 crowns per share has been established on basis of share price and is result of negotiation with investor

* Share issue comprises amount of 7,938,566 new shares and increases share capital by 174,648 crowns

* Directed share issue involves share dilution rate of approximately 15.35 pct for existing shareholders, based on number of shares in company before/after issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8650 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

