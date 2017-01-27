FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-RTX initiates a new share buy-back programme with a value of up to DKK 30.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* RTX A/S initiates a new share buy-back programme

* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to 2,150,000 Danish Krone

* Expects to use authorization given to repurchase shares for a maximum permitted value of 60 million Danish Krone ($8.61 million) in period until January 2018

* First part of share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017

* Danske Bank acts as financial advisor and as lead manager of programme

* The maximum amount that RTX may pay for shares purchased under the share buy-back programme is 30 million Danish Krone ($4.31 million) and a maximum of 300,000 shares may be purchased

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9671 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

