Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

* Dec quarter net loss 663.3 million rupees

* Says accepted resignation of Sudhir Valia as CFO

* Dec quarter total income from operations 230.5 million rupees

* Says appointed Chetan Rajpara as CFO

* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 410.2 million rupees; total income from operations was 335.5 million rupees

* Says Valia to continue as non-executive director