7 months ago
January 27, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TUS International says Pine Mega And Kunshan Qidi enters termination agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - TUS International Ltd

* Termination would release group from obligation of contributing capital commitment in total amount of RMB75 million to JV companies

* Pine Mega And Kunshan Qidi entered into a termination agreement

* Established Kunshan JV company pursuant to Kunshan Framework agreement and Suzhou JV company pursuant to Suzhou Framework agreement.

* Termination of investment framework agreements, 3 JV cos would not have any material adverse impact on business operation, financial position of group

* "Would become extremely difficult for group to carry out such incubation investment strategies through JV companies as originally envisaged"

* Marvel Rise and Suzhou Ziguang entered into a termination agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

