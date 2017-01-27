FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Beijing Properties updates on subscription for shares and subscription receipts of Millenmin Ventures
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
January 27, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing Properties updates on subscription for shares and subscription receipts of Millenmin Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction: Subscription For Shares And Subscription Receipts Of Millenmin Ventures Inc. And Disposal Of Bellomonte Limited

* BICL, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into letter agreement with millenmin and investors

* Pursuant to letter agreement, group will acquire interest in millenmin and dispose of interest in bellomonte group

* BICL has agreed to subscribe for 26.4 million millenmin shares expected to be settled by cash payment of us$2 million

* BICL has agreed to dispose of its interest in bellomonte group to millenmin for consideration of u$27 million

* Under letter agreement bicl agreed to subscribe for 83.3 million subscription receipts expected to be settled by cash payment of us$6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

