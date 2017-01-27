FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-John Lewis says defined benefit pension scheme deficit at 479 mln stg
January 27, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-John Lewis says defined benefit pension scheme deficit at 479 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - John Lewis Plc :

* Pension fund triennial valuation

* As at 31 March 2016 valuation of partnership's UK defined benefit pension scheme was a deficit of 479 million pounds

* This compares to a deficit of £840m at previous valuation

* Partnership and trustee have agreed a 10 year plan to eliminate deficit

* Plan includes cash contributions from co into scheme of £303m, of which, £183m is due to be paid before end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

