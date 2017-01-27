BRIEF-John Lewis says defined benefit pension scheme deficit at 479 mln stg

Jan 27 (Reuters) - John Lewis Plc :
* Pension fund triennial valuation
* As at 31 March 2016 valuation of partnership's UK defined benefit pension scheme was a deficit of 479 million pounds
* This compares to a deficit of £840m at previous valuation
* Partnership and trustee have agreed a 10 year plan to eliminate deficit
* Plan includes cash contributions from co into scheme of £303m, of which, £183m is due to be paid before end of march 2017