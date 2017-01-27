FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pandora appoints distributor for India
January 27, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pandora appoints distributor for India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora says in a stock exchange announcement on Friday

* Has signed a letter of intent with Pan India Charms & Jewellery about distribution of Pandora jewellery in India

* Pan India will be granted exclusive distribution rights for Pandora jewellery in India, in which Pandora currently has no distribution

* Agreement is subject to certain conditions to be fulfilled

* Will establish branded sales distribution focusing on concept stores and shop-in-shops, initially in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore

* Initial expectation is to open around 50 concept stores in India over a three year period, with around five stores expected to be opened in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

