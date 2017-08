BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP announces cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2016

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources Lp :

* Sprague Resources LP announces eleventh consecutive increased cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule

* Sprague Resources LP- cash distribution of $0.5775 per unit for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Sprague Resources LP- Q4 distribution represents a 3% increase over distribution declared for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Sprague Resources Lp - board of sprague resources gp llc, declared cash distribution of $0.5775 per unit for quarter ended December 31, 2016