BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc

* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc - Approval allows Emergent to market BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) manufactured in Building 55 in Germany

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc - "Company believes it is well-positioned to pursue BioThrax licensure across targeted countries within European Union"