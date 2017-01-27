FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
January 27, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc

* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc - Approval allows Emergent to market BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) manufactured in Building 55 in Germany

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc - "Company believes it is well-positioned to pursue BioThrax licensure across targeted countries within European Union" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

