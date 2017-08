Jan 27 (Reuters) - Solidium Oy

* Says Antti Makinen appointed as managing director of Solidium Oy

* Says currently Makinen is the co-head of Corporate and Investment Banking Finland at Nordea

* Says Makinen will start in his new position as soon as possible, but no later than August 1, 2017

* Says Investment Director Petter Soderström will be the Acting Managing Director from 1 February 2017, until Makinen takes on the duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)