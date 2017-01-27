FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID indication
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID indication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp :

* Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID (lenalidomide) indication as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (mm) after autologous stem cell transplantation

* Celgene Corp- European commission, which generally follows recommendation of chmp, is expected to make its final decision in approximately two months

* New indication expands availability of revlimid across disease continuum of multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

