7 months ago
BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
January 27, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for January 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Tadalafil Lilly for treatment of erectile dysfunction and signs, symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia

* EU Medicines Agency's CHMP offers positive opinion for Rolufta for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

* EU Medicines Agency - Jylamvo (methotrexate) received a positive opinion for the treatment of rheumatological disorders and psoriasis, and for maintenance treatment of ALL Source text: (bit.ly/2jYwri7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

