7 months ago
BRIEF-Cynosure says entered into agreement to settle complaint filed by Arcare
January 27, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cynosure says entered into agreement to settle complaint filed by Arcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cynosure Inc :

* Cynosure Inc says on January 26, 2017, entered into an agreement to settle complaint filed by Arcare, Inc

* Cynosure - has recorded a $7.2 million charge in Q4 of 2016 in connection with settlement agreement and expenses associated with matter- sec filing

* Cynosure - company expects the claims process with respect to the settlement to proceed in the first half of 2017

* Cynosure - if settlement is approved, company would receive a full release from settlement class concerning conduct alleged in complaint

* Cynosure - co would pay settlement compensation between $6.5 million and $16 million depending on number of class members that file a valid claim Source text - bit.ly/2k95eep Further company coverage:

