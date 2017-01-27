FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-First solar says entered into a sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of Oct. 15, 2010
January 27, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-First solar says entered into a sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of Oct. 15, 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - First Solar :

* On Jan 20, co entered into a sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 15, 2010 - sec filing

* First Solar- amendment to increase liquidity availability,as defined in amended credit agreement,required to be maintained from $400 million to $800 million

* First Solar - amendment removes requirement to maintain a minimum consolidated EBITDA, as defined in amended credit agreement Source text - bit.ly/2k8YltF Further company coverage:

