Jan 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Says Maruti Suzuki announces price increase

* Says hike in price because of commodity, transportation and admin cost

* Says price increase ranging from INR 1500 to INR 8014 (ex showroom - delhi) across models

* Says new prices effective from Jan 27