BRIEF-ITC says legal cigarette industry volumes remain under severe pressure

Jan 27 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd

* Says "legal cigarette industry volumes remain under severe pressure even as illegal trade grows unabated"

* Says qtrly results of FMCG-other segment show impact of disruption in sales mometum due to adverse liquidity conditions in trade channel, sharp escalation in input cost

* Says performance of cigarettes was hampered by tight liquidity conditions in market

* Says "paperboards, paper & packaging segment revenue impacted by subdued demand in fmcg & legal cigarette industry, cheap import from China"

* Says hospitality sector continues to adversely impacted by weak pricing scenario Source text: (bit.ly/2kaF5wn) Further company coverage: