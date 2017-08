Jan 27 (Reuters) - SRS Ltd

* SRS Ltd says Sachin Goyal appointed as new CFO

* SRS Ltd says says CFO Bhagwan Dass resigned

* SRS Ltd says decided to sell investment in unit SRS Worldwide at Sharjah

* SRS Ltd says is yet to find any appropriate buyer for unit