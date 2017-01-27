FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - GasLog Partners LP :

* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive

* Qtrly earnings per unit $0.62

* Qtrly revenues $57.9 million versus $58.2 million - SEC filing

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $53.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In shorter-term shipping market in q4, brokers reported spot rates in Atlantic Basin increased to approximately $45,000 per day

* Increased cash distribution to $0.49 per unit for Q4 2016, 3% higher than each of Q3 2016 and Q4 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2kb9kU4) Further company coverage:

