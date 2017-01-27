BRIEF-Beijer Electronics Q4 net still in red, slashes dividend

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics AB

* Q4 order intake amounted to 331.1 Msek (343.1)

* Q4 operating profit increased to 7.3 Msek (-10.7)

* Q4 loss after tax was -8.7 Msek (-12.5)

* Says board of directors is proposing a dividend of 0 sek per share (1.25)

* Says have good potential of achieving our targets of growth of 7 pct and an operating margin of 10 pct during 2018

* Says board of directors has decided not to pay a dividend for financial year 2016, reason being need to strengthen our balance sheet

* Says expects to be able to achieve higher sales and better underlying operating profit in 2017 than achieved in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)