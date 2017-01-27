BRIEF-Nextera Energy Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.21

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc :

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.21

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.06

* Extends outlook through 2020

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $6.35 to $6.85

* Nextera Energy Inc - increasing its previously announced eps range for 2018 from $6.60 to $7.10 to $6.80 to $7.30

* Nextera Energy Inc - expects a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of 6 to 8 percent through 2020

* Nextera Energy Inc - development activities of nextera energy resources' natural gas pipeline projects remain on track

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $4.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S