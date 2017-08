Jan 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :

* Intel -impact of equity investments and interest and other, net for 2017 is estimated to be about $900 million on gaap basis, and about $500 million on non-GAAP basis

* Intel corp- non-GAAP estimate excludes expected gain of approximately $400 million for planned Intel security group transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2kASw5h) Further company coverage: