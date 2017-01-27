BRIEF-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group provides information regarding recent fire at Mibra Mine in Brazil

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amg Advanced Metallurgical Group Nv :

* Providing information regarding recent fire at Mibra Mine in Brazil on Thursday January 19, 2017

* AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV - Assessment to date has concluded that we do not expect any material financial impact to amg as a result of fire

* AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV - Fire does not impact AMG's Lithium project

* There were no injuries to any employees or contractors as a result of Mibra Mine fire

* Construction of AMG's new lithium concentration plant at mibra mine site is unaffected by fire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: