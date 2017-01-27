BRIEF-Ulta Beauty says company will implement a holding company reorganization on January 29, 2017

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance Inc

* Ulta Beauty - Company will implement a holding company reorganization on January 29, 2017

* Ulta Beauty - Ulta Beauty Inc will replace Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc as publicly-traded entity

* Ulta Beauty - Common stock of company will continue to trade on Nasdaq global select market under symbol "ULTA"

* Ulta Beauty - No change to directors and executive officers of company as a result of creation of holding company