Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cemat A/S :

* Launch of buy-back offer

* Extends its offer to all shareholders in company to purchase its own shares at fixed price of 0.352 Danish crown per share

* Buyback offer is open from Jan. 27, 2017 until Feb. 10, 2017

